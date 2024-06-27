Can You Drag? Aluminum Fundraiser

× Expand Blind Angel Productions TBA Can You Drag? Print - 1 Can You Drag?!

PRIDE 2024 FUNDRAISER!!

Have a lot of aluminum that needs recycling that also gives you the option to give the proceeds to an LGBTQIA+ led organization in your very own community?!

Bring ALL of your Aluminum you don’t need to Cherry Street Tavern at 8:00pm, June 27th, 2024 at the show “Can You Drag?!”

“Can You Drag?!” is a Drag Show and Aluminum Can Drive hosted by The Platinum Angel and Benjamin Banks (Blind Angel Productions) in association with Cherry Street Tavern and local drag/queer artists to raise awareness and money for the organization Cempa+ Community Cares.

CAN YOU DRAG?!

DOORS: 8:00PM

COVER: $10

21+

FEATURING DRAG:

LUCID DREAMS

J READY

RITA LIPPS CHARLES

CHARLOTTE MINK

STVTIC

LEXI STERLING

COSTUME CONTEST: MYSTERY PRIZE?!?

(All aluminum recyclables will be converted to proceeds given to Cempa+ Community Cares. Other forms of donation are accepted, if needed.)

Our primary goal is to invigorate our community with a fun and inclusive way of giving back to an organization that has done so much in giving to us as a community.

Cempa+ has been very integral in the awareness of HIV/AIDS information, care, and resources in the Chattanooga Area and beyond through constant community engagement with education, testing, rapid HIV testing, and even offering PreP.

Pride month is the perfect time to rally together and support an organization that puts our safety and equity first by acknowledging our health as queer people.

For more information and history of Cempa+, click on the following link:

https://cempa.org/history/

HAPPY PRIDE 2K24!! SEE YOU THERE!!