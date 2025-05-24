Candle Making 101

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

In this class, you will learn the unique process of candle making.

You will be instructed on how to safely mix in your fragrance, add your wicks, and pour the blended wax into your candle jar. At the end of the class, you will leave with your very own cured candle. You can light the candle the next day to test the hot throw (strength of the scent), or wait 48 hours to burn it to get a stronger hot throw.

*Candles are made using soy-blend wax (contains paraffin), Phthalate free fragrances, and cotton wicks. All of the ingredients are vegan friendly!

About the teacher:

Osha Thomas is a candle enthusiast and owner of Escential Things, a handmade candle company based in Chattanooga, TN. She started Escential Things in 2020 after searching for a hobby to influence her creativity. Her love of candles and different scents led her on the journey of candle-making. After 9 months of testing different waxes, wicks, and fragrances she developed an amazing candle that she has been selling consistently to several customers across America via her website (www.escentialthings.com), and locally at several Chattanooga markets. You can find her on her social media (@escentialthings) where she shows some behind the scenes videos of her business.