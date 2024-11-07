Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
to
The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet 92 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Coldplay & Imagine Dragons at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.
General Info
Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet
Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant
Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Tentative Program
Coldplay - Clocks
Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
Coldplay - Adventure of a Lifetime
Coldplay - Fix You
Imagine Dragons - Natural
Imagine Dragons - Next to Me
Coldplay - The Scientist
Imagine Dragons - Follow You
Imagine Dragons - Bad Liar
Coldplay - Viva la Vida
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Coldplay - Sky Full of Stars
Performers
Listeso - Chattanooga
Seating Map