Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Coldplay & Imagine Dragons at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info

Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet

Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

Tentative Program

Coldplay - Clocks

Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Imagine Dragons - Radioactive

Coldplay - Adventure of a Lifetime

Coldplay - Fix You

Imagine Dragons - Natural

Imagine Dragons - Next to Me

Coldplay - The Scientist

Imagine Dragons - Follow You

Imagine Dragons - Bad Liar

Coldplay - Viva la Vida

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Coldplay - Sky Full of Stars

Performers

Listeso - Chattanooga

Seating Map