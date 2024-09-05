Candlelight: Film Scores and Hollywood Epics
to
The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet 92 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Film Scores and Hollywood Epics at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.
General Info
Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet
Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant
Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Tentative Program
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Pure Imagination
West Side Story - America
Up - Married Life
Toy Story - You've Got a Friend in Me
Titanic - My Heart Will Go On
The Mission - Gabriel's Oboe
The Lord of the Rings Suite
The Godfather - Love Theme
Pulp Fiction - Misirlou
Psycho - Prelude
Interstellar - Cornfield Chase
Inception - Time
Back to the Future Theme
Performers
The Listeso String Quartet
Seating Map