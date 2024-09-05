Candlelight: Film Scores and Hollywood Epics

× Expand Fever ⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Film Scores and Hollywood Epics at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info

Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet

Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

Tentative Program

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Pure Imagination

West Side Story - America

Up - Married Life

Toy Story - You've Got a Friend in Me

Titanic - My Heart Will Go On

The Mission - Gabriel's Oboe

The Lord of the Rings Suite

The Godfather - Love Theme

Pulp Fiction - Misirlou

Psycho - Prelude

Interstellar - Cornfield Chase

Inception - Time

Back to the Future Theme

Performers

The Listeso String Quartet

Seating Map