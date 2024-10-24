Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
to
The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet 92 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by Halloween at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.
General Info
Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet
Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant
Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Tentative Program
Thriller - Michael Jackson
Funeral March of a Marionette - Charles Gounod
String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor (Dresden Quartet), Op. 110: II. Allegro Molto - Dmitri Shostakovich
Tubular Bells (Theme from The Exorcist) - Mike Oldfield
Stranger Things (Theme) - S U R V I V E
Beetlejuice (Theme) - Danny Elfman
The Addams Family (Theme) - Vic Mizzy
Halloween (Theme) - John Carpenter
Prelude from Psycho - Bernard Herrmann
Ghostbusters (Theme) - Ray Parker Jr.
Danse Macabre - Camille Saint-Saëns
Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky
Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Richard O’Brien and Richard Hartley
Medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas - Danny Elfman
Performers
The Listeso String Quartet
Seating Map