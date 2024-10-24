Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

× Expand Fever ⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by Halloween at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info

Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet

Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

Tentative Program

Thriller - Michael Jackson

Funeral March of a Marionette - Charles Gounod

String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor (Dresden Quartet), Op. 110: II. Allegro Molto - Dmitri Shostakovich

Tubular Bells (Theme from The Exorcist) - Mike Oldfield

Stranger Things (Theme) - S U R V I V E

Beetlejuice (Theme) - Danny Elfman

The Addams Family (Theme) - Vic Mizzy

Halloween (Theme) - John Carpenter

Prelude from Psycho - Bernard Herrmann

Ghostbusters (Theme) - Ray Parker Jr.

Danse Macabre - Camille Saint-Saëns

Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky

Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Richard O’Brien and Richard Hartley

Medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas - Danny Elfman

Performers

The Listeso String Quartet

