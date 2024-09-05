Candlelight: Tribute to Beyoncé

× Expand Billy Martin Tribute to Beyoncé

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Beyoncé at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info

Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet

Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

Tentative Program

Texas Hold ‘Em

Love on Top

Hold Up

Best Thing I Never Had

Say My Name

Sandcastles

II Most Wanted (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Drunk in Love

Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)

Irreplaceable

Halo

Cuff It

Crazy in Love

Performers

The Listeso String Quartet

