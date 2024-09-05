Candlelight: Tribute to Beyoncé
to
The Ballroom at Hixson 7001 Middle Valley Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Tribute to Beyoncé
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Beyoncé at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.
General Info
Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet
Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant
Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Tentative Program
Texas Hold ‘Em
Love on Top
Hold Up
Best Thing I Never Had
Say My Name
Sandcastles
II Most Wanted (ft. Miley Cyrus)
Drunk in Love
Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)
Irreplaceable
Halo
Cuff It
Crazy in Love
Performers
The Listeso String Quartet
Seating Map