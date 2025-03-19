Canine Body Language: The Mind-Body Connection

× Expand Photo by Camilo Fierro on Unsplash via The Chattery

You can talk to your dog all day long, but do you also know how to listen?

Join dog trainer Leah Lykos as she gives important insight into your dog's only language: Body Language!!! Dogs express themselves with facial tone, quality of movement, quality of stillness, vocal intonation, and quality of eye contact. Learning how to read and communicate with body language is a critical piece of dog ownership which can enhance your relationship and help improve your dog's behavior.

This is a lecture for people, no dogs please!

About the instructor:

Leah Lykos studied Natural Dog Training with founder Kevin Behan in Newfane, Vermont. Now she's on a mission to help people discover the truly enriching connection they can have with their dogs. Leah's methods include positive, motivational, and somatic-based exercises that create trust, safety, and a lasting bond between dog and owner.

