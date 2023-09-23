×
kimberly smith
Cannabis Music Festival
FREE ...Live music ...various food and CBD products. It's nothing like it used to be, come out and let them show off their products.
*Live Music*
So Many Monsters
Jonathan Kane
Shuggabear
The Revival
WickedWeird
Cosmic Twelve
Moon Juice
Brownie Hamilton
The Undomesticators
Devil's Got a Hold On Me
Sylyns
Rustic Reign
DhD
Final Fairground
Jack Endelouz
CashClip
Dayz of Deception
more...TBA
Info
Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink