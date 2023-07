× Expand kimberly smith Cannabis Music Festival

FREE ...Live music ...various food and CBD products. It's nothing like it used to be, come out and let them show off their products.

*Live Music*

So Many Monsters

Jonathan Kane

Shuggabear

The Revival

WickedWeird

Cosmic Twelve

Moon Juice

Brownie Hamilton

The Undomesticators

Devil's Got a Hold On Me

Sylyns

Rustic Reign

DhD

Final Fairground

Jack Endelouz

CashClip

Dayz of Deception

more...TBA