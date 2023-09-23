Cannabis Music Festival

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

FREE ...Live music ...various food and CBD products. It's nothing like it used to be, come out and let them show off their products.

*L﻿ive Music*

S﻿o Many Monsters

J﻿onathan Kane

S﻿huggabear

T﻿he Revival

W﻿ickedWeird

C﻿osmic Twelve

M﻿oon Juice

B﻿rownie Hamilton

T﻿he Undomesticators

D﻿evil's Got a Hold On Me

S﻿ylyns

R﻿ustic Reign

D﻿hD

F﻿inal Fairground

J﻿ack Endelouz

C﻿ashClip

D﻿ayz of Deception

m﻿ore...TBA

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
14239948652
