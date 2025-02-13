Captain America: Brave New World in IMAX!
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, Marvel, Disney
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
Suit up and jump back into the MCU with Captain America, as he faces a whole new threat that has the world watching, and you can watch it all on the largest screen in town in Captain America: Brave New World!
Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.