Capturing Essence & Character: Portrait Painting with Elena Burykina

Elena Burykina Capturing Essence

This three-day workshop is designed to guide students through creating a portrait painting from a photo reference of a person or of an animal or pet. Elena will guide students on the preparation of photo references, the underdrawing, and the stages of building a painting. The painting process will focus on deliberate brush strokes and maintaining accurate color relationships and the application of paint to describe the form. Elena will teach students how to decide what information is useful to look for and what to avoid when interpreting a photograph. She will also discuss when and how to invent, experiment, and simplify. Elena’s expressive techniques of layering, creating texture, glazing, scumbling, and the use of a variety of tools will be covered. Students can work from their own photo references or from those provided by the instructor. Familiarity with using oil paint is recommended.