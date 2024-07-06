Carnival Americana - Independence Day Celebration
to
McLemore Club 32 Clubhouse Lane, Georgia 30738
Courtesy of McLemore Resort
Celebrate Independence Day at McLemore Resort. Starting at 6 pm on Saturday the 6th, bring the whole family and join us for live music by Brassfield, an inflatable sports challenge and bounce house, & a dunk tank benefitting the Walker County Animal Shelter. The annual firework show starts at 9:30 pm. Food & drink will be available for purchase.
This event is open to the general public with the purchase of a ticket. Kids 12 and under are free! Free entry for Cloudland overnight guests and McLemore members.
Looking to stay the night or weekend at Cloudland at McLemore Resort? Visit www.staycloudland.com for more information and to book a room.