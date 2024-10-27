Cast Iron Storytelling Live & Fear/Less
to
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Cast Iron Storytelling
Cast Iron Storytelling Fear Less Storytellers
Join us for true stories about facing fear!
Featuring 6 new storytellers from all walks of life! Sharing true stories about a time they faced a real-life fear. Ghost stories are thrilling. But they don't hold a candle to what life throws at us.
Cast Iron Storytelling is reigniting an iconic Americana tradition in a contemporary way... and excited to be the home of storytelling & modern folklore in southeast Tennessee!
This event was made possible by Arts Build as a recipient of the Community Cultural Connections grant award. Join us for real stories by real people in what audiences describe as a "powerful" and "deeply engaging" experience!
www.castironstorytelling.com