Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron Storytelling Live Presents 'Ghosts'

Chattanooga's live, true storytelling series presents “Ghosts" at PlantBar.

We're bringing Cast Iron's featured storytellers to unearth brand-new & true stories!

There's more to October's theme than meets the eye. These true-life experiences evoke all the haunts, thrills, and chills of personal experiences with humor and twists.

Want merch? Cast Iron Storytelling's popular 'Garage Sale' is back with curated pre-loved goods for sale!

There is no cover for this special event. Donations are greatly welcome to support Cast Iron Storytelling, a nonprofit organization keeping the art of storytelling real & rooted in the heart of Chattanooga.

Join us for this perfect pairing of true-to-life stories & the nourishing connection to plants and people at PlantBar!