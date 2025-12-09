Cast Iron Storytelling Live Presents 'Naughty or Nice'

× Expand Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron 'Naughty or Nice' - 1 Cast Iron Storytelling Presents 'Naughty or Nice'

"Cast Iron Storytelling Presents “Naughty or Nice” Just in Time for the Holidays!

The holidays bring it all, the charm, the chaos, and those special gatherings with family and friends we’ll never forget. To celebrate the season’s wild mix of joy and pandemonium, Cast Iron Storytelling is serving up true tales of holiday cheer (and mischief!) — told by the folks who lived them.

Join us Tuesday, December 9th at 6:30 PM at Plant Bar for an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and maybe a touch of holiday mayhem. Our storytellers are ready to spill their best holiday stories that we can all relate to.

No cover, no reservations — Come on in for a warm drink and an evening of stories. Donations are always welcome. And don’t miss our fan-favorite Garage Sale, stocked with gifts and goodies so you can enjoy live entertainment and get your shopping done all in one merry night.