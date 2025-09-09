Cast Iron Storytelling Live

× Expand Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron Storytelling Plant Bar General Tuesday Covers (Instagram Post) - 3 Cast Iron Storytelling Brand-New & True Stories at PlantBar

Chattanooga's true storytelling series, Cast Iron Storytelling, is live at Plant Bar Chattanooga every month!

Every second Tuesday of the month, Cast Iron Storytelling features four storytellers with brand-new & true tales. The stories connect to a new theme each month and always go in unexpected directions -- because that's life!

Plus, hit up our pop-up garage sale. We restock our garage sale with curated, pre-loved denim, snap shirts, jewelry and more every month. All garage sale purchases directly support our nonprofit organization.

Created by Jason Tinney, Cast Iron Storytelling brings together real people to share real stories from all walks of life.

No Cover. Donations Welcome.