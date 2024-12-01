Cast Iron Storytelling "Naughty Or Nice"

× Expand Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron Storytelling Live Events_Christmas (Instagram Post) - 2 Cast Iron Storytelling Presents True Stories for the Holidays!

Cast Iron Storytelling presents Naughty Or Nice! Featuring true stories about the holidays told by the folks who lived them.

Celebrate the holidays with Cast Iron Storytelling for this special ONE NIGHT ONLY event sparkling with memories shared by our featured storytellers: Kianna Copeland, Josh Robinson, Isabel Mendoza, Courtenay Cholovich, Donivan Brown and Mixy Mixon -- with your hosts Jason Tinney & Holly Morse-Ellington.

Plus, you can partake in the holiday hoopla! Enter our cornbread cook off with your favorite naughty or nice recipe (sweet or savory!). The crowd fave will win a 12” Dolly Parton Cast Iron Skillet made by Lodge Cast Iron!

The personal experiences brought to life by our storytellers will rekindle memories of your own as you bask in the holiday spirit.

Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets available at Barking Legs Theater.