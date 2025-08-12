Cast Iron Storytelling Presents True Stories at Plantbar

× Expand Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron Storytelling_Plant Bar_Universal Image (Landscape) - 2 Cast Iron Storytelling at Plantbar

Cast Iron Storytelling is thrilled to share true stories told by the folks who lived them at Plantbar Chattanooga!

Every second Tuesday of the month, Cast Iron Storytelling brings brand-spankin new stories straight from the heart to Plantbar Chattanooga. How's it work? Each month has a special theme that connects the stories. Our storytellers dive into their memories on themes like "Roots", "Stamina", and "Theft" -- true stories that bring to the surface all the grit, perseverance, endurance, and fortitude we're made of.

Feel inspired to tell your story on one of our themes? At each event we draw names from the boot and may call you up to share! Two rules: Keep it real. Be authentic.

Plus, hit up our pop-up Garage Sale at any of our events. It's always curated with new, pre-loved goods to purchase at an amount you feel good about.

There's no cover for Cast Iron Storytelling at Plantbar. Donations are greatly welcomed.

All Garage Sale & event donations go to support the work of Cast Iron Storytelling & Next Exit Productions.

Join us at Plantbar and let's make some memories!