Cast Iron Storytelling: (The) Outsider

Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron Storytelling_Greenhouse Festival - 1 Special Cast Iron Storytelling Event

Chattanooga's live true storytelling series presents “(The) Outsider”.

This event features 5 new storytellers sharing their personal experiences on the theme, (The) Outsider.

Plus, catch the debut of a piece from "Anywhere, Suddenly" by Cast Iron Storytelling Founder, Jason Tinney. "Anywhere, Suddenly" is a ghost story of another flavor drawn from memories that linger on the outskirts.

Storytellers for the evening are Luísa Monteiro-Oliveira, Shiloh Allen, JaMichael D. Jordan, Becca Cato, and Alli Van Roekel.

This Special Edition Cast Iron Storytelling event is part of the Greenhouse Festival of New Works at Barking Legs Theater.

For all event information, visit: https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/the-greenhouse-festival