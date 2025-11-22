Cast Iron Storytelling True Stories From Veterans

× Expand Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron Storytelling Presents Resilience – A Live, True Story Event Featuring United States Veterans & Their Families - 1 Cast Iron Storytelling Presents Resilience: A Live, True Story Event Featuring Veterans

Cast Iron Storytelling is honored to bring the voices of veterans to the stage to share true stories on the theme, "resilience," at Barking Legs Theater. Every storyteller for this live event will be a person who has served in the military or an immediate member of their family. Our night of resilience will be a continuation of observing Veterans Day as a way to commemorate the veteran experience.

Featured storytellers will share true, firsthand memories about times they overcame challenges and what brought them through. Cast Iron Storytelling welcomes building community through the connections we find in each other's lives. Whether you served in the military, know someone who has, or experienced moments that called for strength and perseverance -- this evening's true stories on "resilience" will spark meaningful connections.