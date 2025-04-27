× Expand Cast Iron Storytelling cast iron 1-year anniversary (Facebook Post) - 3 Real People. Real Stories. Live & Unscripted.

Presenting true stories told by the folks who lived them about the miles we travel inside and out!

Chattanooga's true storytelling series created by Jason Tinney celebrates its 1-year anniversary! What started as an Artist Residency at Barking Legs and has grown to feature 25 storytellers from the Chattanooga community is commemorating more miles of stories. Hosted by Jason Tinney and Holly Morse-Ellington, our special 1-year anniversary event shares true stories by our featured storytellers, Ray Bassett, Jason Parker, Tanqueray Harper, Kate Rudder, Maria Carrasco, and Marcus Ellsworth.