Ruby Falls CaveSim: A Simulated Cave Experience

Join Ruby Falls this weekend to explore a simulated cave with 60+ feet of tunnels!

CaveSim, a Colorado-based company, designs and builds interactive caves to teach conservation and science through engaging, hands-on STEM activities. This educational event makes learning about caves effortless and fun for kids, teens and adults.

Open to Ruby Falls guests and community members. More information can be found on our Facebook event https://bit.ly/cavesim and at www.cavesim.com