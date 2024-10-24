Celebrate HER Fashion Show

× Expand DFSC Join us October 24th for Celebrate HER at the Bessie SMith Cultural Center!

Our CelebrateHER Gala is where we come together to honor the remarkable achievements of women in our community and inspire the leaders of tomorrow. This year’s CelebrateHER, themed “Blue and Garden,” is set to be Chattanooga’s own dazzling Met Gala. Immerse yourself in an evening of elegance, empowerment, and celebration as we toast to the strength and success of women who are making waves in our city. Expect a night filled with glamour, inspiration, and the undeniable spirit of Chattanooga as we unite to support Dress for Success and its mission to uplift women to to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and workforce development tools.