Celebrate HER Fashion Show

to

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Our CelebrateHER Gala is where we come together to honor the remarkable achievements of women in our community and inspire the leaders of tomorrow. This year’s CelebrateHER, themed “Blue and Garden,” is set to be Chattanooga’s own dazzling Met Gala. Immerse yourself in an evening of elegance, empowerment, and celebration as we toast to the strength and success of women who are making waves in our city. Expect a night filled with glamour, inspiration, and the undeniable spirit of Chattanooga as we unite to support Dress for Success and its mission to uplift women to to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and workforce development tools.

Info

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - Celebrate HER Fashion Show - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate HER Fashion Show - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celebrate HER Fashion Show - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celebrate HER Fashion Show - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 ical