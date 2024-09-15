Celebrate the Seasons! A Golden Equinox and Mabon Harvest Feast

× Expand Graphic by Christiana Key Mabon Facebook Cover and Fliers - Mabon 2024 Facebook Cover A Golden Equinox Flier for Crabtree Farms

🍂 Embrace the Harmonious Balance of Autumn at Crabtree Farms! 🍁

As we stand at the equinox, where day and night are perfectly balanced, we extend a warm invitation for you and your loved ones to join us for a magical celebration of Mabon at Crabtree Farms.

Mabon, celebrating the harvest and the balance of light and dark, fills the air with a sense of gratitude and reflection. Amidst the vibrant fields and ripening crops, let us come together to honor the abundance of nature and the equilibrium of the season.

Event Highlights:

Opening Circle: Begin the evening in unity as we gather for a traditional Calling of the Corners, setting our intentions and gratitude for the equinox.

Guided Farm Tour: Explore the farm with a guided “weed walk”, learning about sustainable practices and the bounty of the autumn harvest.

Harvest Crafts: Engage your creativity with hands-on workshops, including crafting autumn protective totems and creating harvest-themed decorations to bring the beauty of the season into your home.

Equinox Bonfire Ceremony: As the sun sets, join us around a bonfire for a Mabon ceremony featuring storytelling, song, and a communal offering to honor the harvest and the balance of light and dark.

Communal Feast: Savor a delicious farm-to-table meal prepared with the freshest local ingredients. Enjoy dishes that highlight the season’s best, celebrating the richness of the harvest.

In the spirit of this season of gratitude and reflection, let us come together to embrace the harmony of Mabon.

Bring your open hearts and festive spirits as we celebrate the abundance and balance of nature.

ABOUT YOUR FACILITATOR:

Christiana “Kiki” Key, from Brooklyn, NY, now weaves her magic in Chattanooga and NW Georgia, the land of her ancestors. As a multidisciplinary performing artist and practicing pagan, Kiki has made a career out of her passion: educating the general public in the traditional Wheel of the Year pagan rituals, with a modern twist.

These ceremonies, which she has hosted from the parks of New York City to Bushwick’s Catland, to estates in Eastern Canada and occult conferences in Ireland, showcase the ebb and flow of the seasons and their deeper meanings. These traditions and rituals help to ground and center the participants, and they leave the ceremony feeling lighter in spirit, connected in community, and empowered in their bodies.

Beyond the ritual space, Kiki is a professional tarot reader, yoga and pranayama instructor, and family astrologer, offering insights that bridge generations. Her practices and intensive studies have ranged from thelema to solomonic goetia, from chaos magick to druidry, from christian mysticism to practical and metaphysical herbalism.

