Celebrate the Seasons! A Samhain Ritual and Day of the Dead Feast

× Expand Kiki the Pagan Sabbat Facebook Covers - 1 A Samhain Ritual and Day of the Dead Feast at Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga on October 27, 2024, from 6-8pm.

Join us in Sacred Community for a Journey into the Heart of Samhain [pronounced “SOW-win”], the holy moment when the veil between worlds is at its thinnest, inviting the whispers of the spirit realm into our midst. Our evening begins with an ancestor-led procession, their presence guiding us along a softly lit path to a space of gathering and celebration, adorned in the vibrant colors of autumn and the flicker of ethereal candlelight.

As we come together in this sacred circle, we will open with a ceremony of stillness and connection. A communal reading will invite us to reflect on the past year, followed by a silent meditation honoring those who have passed beyond the veil. In this shared moment of remembrance, we will call forth the stories of our ancestors and loved ones, filling the air with love, memory, and reverence.

Please feel free to prepare a short story of a (good) memory to share of your loved one, but do not feel pressured to share.

We honor them tonight.

Following our circle, we will feast upon the gifts of the final harvest. Savor the warmth of dishes like seasonal vegetable stew, harvest salad, and freshly baked apple pies, each bite embodying the abundance of the earth. As we share this meal, Kiki will share some of the old tales of Samhain, weaving folklore and legend that honors the mystery and magic of this hallowed time.

To close our evening, we will gather around a ceremonial cauldron fire. Here, you are invited to write messages to your ancestors or wishes for the year ahead, casting them into the flame to be carried beyond, to the otherworld. This sacred fire represents both a tribute to the undying flame of life that passes through all of us, and a powerful ritual of release—letting go of what no longer serves and calling in the new.

Come, let us walk between the worlds together as we honor Samhain’s transformative spirit. With hearts open to connection, reflection, and renewal, we welcome all to this sacred space of shared harmony and deep reverence.

About the facilitator: Kiki Key, from Brooklyn, NY, now weaves her magic in Chattanooga. As a multidisciplinary performing artist and practicing pagan, Kiki has made a career out of her passion: educating the public in the traditional Wheel of the Year pagan rituals, with a modern twist.

These ceremonies, which she has hosted from the parks of New York City to Bushwick’s Catland, to estates in Eastern Canada and occult conferences in Ireland, showcase the ebb and flow of the seasons and their deeper meanings. These traditions and rituals help to ground and center the participants, and they leave the ceremony feeling lighter, connected in community, and empowered.

Beyond the ritual space, Kiki is a professional tarot reader, yoga and pranayama instructor, and family astrologer, offering insights that bridge generations. Her practices have ranged from thelema to solomonic goetia, from chaos magick to druidry, from christian mysticism to practical and metaphysical herbalism.