Celebrate Summer with Chattanooga’s First Friday Gallery Crawl

× Expand graphic by Lillian Dent First Friday June 2025 Lineup

First Friday Gallery Crawl – June 6th, 2025

Friday, June 6th | Hours Vary by Location

Chattanooga, TN – Celebrate the summer season with First Friday, Chattanooga’s monthly city-wide gallery crawl! On Friday, June 6th, galleries across the city open their doors for a vibrant evening of exhibitions, refreshments, and creative energy. Whether you’re a longtime collector or just curious to explore the arts, First Friday is the perfect evening to engage with local culture.

June’s participating galleries and exhibitions include:

Wavelength Space (5–8 PM)

Summer Lovin' – Wavelength's flat file artists bring the heat with a sun-soaked selection of prints, photographs, drawings, and paintings celebrating the haze, intimacy, and restlessness of a Southern summer.

AVA (Association for Visual Arts) (12–8 PM)

Main Gallery- An AVA Member Print-Making Show

Landis Education Gallery- Creative Discovery Museum's City Arts Program- Sculpture and Ceramic works from students at CCA.

The Velvet Lounge Art Gallery at Society of Work (5:30–7 PM)

Come spend an evening with us in the Velvet Lounge Art Gallery at Society of Work. Opening Reception for "Abundance" featuring emerging local artists in a relaxed, social setting.

River Gallery (10 AM–8 PM)

The warmth and playfulness of spring is in full effect with River Gallery's June exhibit featuring bold, floral abstracts by Lynn Whipple and whimsical, mixed media sculptures by Daniel Lai.

Stove Works (12–8 PM)

"Celestial Bodies" curated by Neena Wang; "Who's to Say?" New Works by Rebecca R. Peele and Mark Morgan Dunstan; and the opening of "This Side of Town" curated by Gabrieli Garcia

Hart Gallery (11-6 pm, reception 6-8 pm)

Opening reception for a retrospective of work by HART Gallery artist -Ellen Zahorec, as well as encore demonstration of crankie boxes from "The Crankie Show - Hand Turned Tales By Magical Thinkers" in partnership with The AIM Center, Mark Making & Southern Exposure

In-Town Gallery (11-8pm)

"Threads" featuring mixed media paintings by David D'Alessandrias

Clearstory Arts (6-8pm)

This June, ClearStory Arts is proud to partner with the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective to present We Were Always Here, the only Pride-themed gallery exhibition in the state of Tennessee. Opening June 6, 2025, this powerful showcase celebrates the resilience, creativity, and vision of LGBTQIA+ artists from the Tennessee River Valley.

Please note: Gallery hours vary by location. For the full schedule and event updates, follow @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram or refer to the official event poster.

Step out, support the arts, and experience Chattanooga’s creative community at its best.