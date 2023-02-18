× Expand Chattanooga Bach Choir Masterworks Concert

The Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra, David Long artistic director and conductor, presents a Masterworks concert, “Celebrating the Life of Thomas Wolfe in Music,” honoring the memory of their long-time friend and supporter. The concert takes place on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 20 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or online in advance at: https://www.chattanoogabachchoir.org/cbc/celebrating-life-thomas-wolfe-music/

For this musical tribute to the late Thomas Wolfe (1933-2021), devoted educator, musician, and patron of the performing arts, the Bach Choir performs works with special significance to their close relationship, including selections from Byrd’s Mass for 4 voices; Bach’s motet, Jesu, Meine Freude; Handel’s anthem Zadok the Priest; Haydn’s Little Organ Mass; Strauss’s Four Last the Songs; Duruflé’s Requiem; Vaughan Williams Five Mystical Songs; as well as organ solos. Featured soloists Janelle Wagoner soprano; Roselle Ewing, mezzo soprano; Zachary J. Cavan, baritone; and Karla Fowkes, organ, also bring a close musical connection to this concert.

Artistic Director David Long comments, “The Bach Choir is honored to present this concert, Celebrating the Life of Thomas Wolfe in Music. A lifelong musician with wide ranging interests, Tom was a founding member of the Bach Choir and the Bach Choir Board. He loved the organization and was immensely proud to assist his good friend Dr. James Greasby, founding artistic director. In addition to being a highly respected educator in Chattanooga’s public and private schools, Tom had many gifts, including playing the pipe organ, which he did at many churches around Chattanooga. Tom’s love of music was wide and diverse spanning the different periods and genres of classical music from orchestral, choral, and opera to church music and hymn singing. With this concert we pay tribute to the memory of our dear patron and friend performing this music that meant so much to him and to the Bach Choir.”