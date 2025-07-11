Ceramic Demo with Julie Latayan

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for the ceramic demo with artist Julie Latayan on Friday July 11th from 1-3pm!

Latyan's work is inspired by French impressionists, particularly their use of color when depicting shapes and figures.

"I have a gift to create and have always stayed true to myself. We all have to be many things in this lifetime. I have had many jobs but one title I always kept is Artist. When I share my art, I share the best part of me. I hope you feel the joy!"

-Julie Latayan

Info

Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
to
