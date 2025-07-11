× Expand Julie Latayan & Shelley Hopkins Jewelry DEMO - 1 Ceramic Demo with Julie Latayan,Scuba Diver by Julie Latayan,

Join us for the ceramic demo with artist Julie Latayan on Friday July 11th from 1-3pm!

Latyan's work is inspired by French impressionists, particularly their use of color when depicting shapes and figures.

"I have a gift to create and have always stayed true to myself. We all have to be many things in this lifetime. I have had many jobs but one title I always kept is Artist. When I share my art, I share the best part of me. I hope you feel the joy!"

-Julie Latayan