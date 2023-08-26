Ceramic Demo with Mari Kuroda

Come out on Saturday, August 26th, from 2:30-4:30pm for a ceramic demonstration with Mari Kuroda. She will be sharing her process for crafting the delicate flowers seen in some of her work and bringing new work for display!

Kuroda's work depicts a blend of Japanese and American culture, combining her birthplace and her found home. She ties together elements of Ikebana (flower arranging) that her father taught, tea ceremony she studied as an adult, and the "un-Japanese" expression of emotion she learned through education and life in the United States. From the diaspora, Kuroda works to find serenity, then to share that stillness with others.

This event is free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you!

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4236821287
