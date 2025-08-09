Ceramic Demo with Mary Lynn Portera
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
×
River Gallery
"Bell" by Mary Lynn Portera
Join us at River Gallery on Saturday, August 9th, from 10AM - 4PM for a ceramic demo with local Chattanooga artist Mary Lynn Portera! Learn about wheel-throwing, glazing, and so much more.
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, so grab a friend and come visit us!
Info
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family