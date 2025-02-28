× Expand River Gallery Linda Crossan Flyer

Join us for a ceramics demo from February exhibiting artist, Linda Crossan, at the River Gallery! She will be demonstrating her technique and process on how she builds and sculpts her ceramic forms with some samples from her studio as well! This event is on Friday, Feb 28th from 1-3 pm in the main gallery; free & open to the public.

We hope to see you there!