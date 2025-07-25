× Expand CGLA CGLA & MEHP Community Block Party flyer

Celebrate summer and community with Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA) and Montessori Elementary Highland Park (MEHP) at our Community Block Party on July 25, 2025!

From 4:00–6:00 PM, families are invited to Highland Park’s BlueCross Healthy Place to enjoy:

- Food trucks, games, and bounce houses

- Meet-and-greets with our amazing teachers and staff

- Live student application support—apply onsite!

- Local vendors sharing resources, goods, and services

Whether you’re a current parent, a prospective family, or a neighbor interested in supporting public, tuition-free education, this event is the perfect place to connect, learn, and have fun.