CGLA & MEHP Community Block Party
to
BlueCross Healthy Place at Highland Park 1805 Anderson Ave , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Celebrate summer and community with Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA) and Montessori Elementary Highland Park (MEHP) at our Community Block Party on July 25, 2025!
From 4:00–6:00 PM, families are invited to Highland Park’s BlueCross Healthy Place to enjoy:
- Food trucks, games, and bounce houses
- Meet-and-greets with our amazing teachers and staff
- Live student application support—apply onsite!
- Local vendors sharing resources, goods, and services
Whether you’re a current parent, a prospective family, or a neighbor interested in supporting public, tuition-free education, this event is the perfect place to connect, learn, and have fun.