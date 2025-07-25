CGLA & MEHP Community Block Party

to

BlueCross Healthy Place at Highland Park 1805 Anderson Ave , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Celebrate summer and community with Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA) and Montessori Elementary Highland Park (MEHP) at our Community Block Party on July 25, 2025!

From 4:00–6:00 PM, families are invited to Highland Park’s BlueCross Healthy Place to enjoy:

- Food trucks, games, and bounce houses

- Meet-and-greets with our amazing teachers and staff

- Live student application support—apply onsite!

- Local vendors sharing resources, goods, and services

Whether you’re a current parent, a prospective family, or a neighbor interested in supporting public, tuition-free education, this event is the perfect place to connect, learn, and have fun.

Info

BlueCross Healthy Place at Highland Park 1805 Anderson Ave , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - CGLA & MEHP Community Block Party - 2025-07-25 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CGLA & MEHP Community Block Party - 2025-07-25 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CGLA & MEHP Community Block Party - 2025-07-25 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CGLA & MEHP Community Block Party - 2025-07-25 16:00:00 ical