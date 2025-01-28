× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series Chanticleer: An Orchestra of Voices

St. Paul’s Artist Series Concerts presents the men’s vocal ensemble CHANTICLEER performing their program “Without a Song,” exploring music’s power through the ages. The concert takes place on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 West Seventh at Pine Street in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets are available to purchase in advance through the St. Paul’s website, as well as at the door on the night of the concert. More information and tickets can be found at: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

Named for the “clear-singing” rooster in Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling over one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world. Chanticleer’s repertoire is rooted in the renaissance and has continued to expand to include a wide range of classical, gospel, jazz, popular music, and a deep commitment to the commissioning of new compositions and arrangements. Chanticleer is exclusively represented by Opus 3 Artists.

For their program “Without a Song,” Chanticleer notes, “Music can lead us to places we never expected. It can inspire us forward, or it can hold us back. Music’s power has been the subject of wonder and speculation for millennia. In “Without a Song,” Chanticleer explores music’s power throughout the ages, including Medieval and Renaissance motets by Francesco Landini and Orlando di Lasso, a new work by the GRAMMY-nominated composer Ayanna Woods, and a new version of the jazz standard “Without a Song,” arranged for us by Stacey Gibbs.”

Christian Crocker, St. Paul’s Director of Music, adds, “We are delighted to offer this concert on our artist series to the Chattanooga community. Having first heard Chanticleer live 20 years ago, I can guarantee that this will be an unforgettable experience. Please join us for an evening of glorious choral singing in our beautifully resonant space.”