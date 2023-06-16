× Expand Charlotte Choir School Charlotte Choir School in Concert

The Charlotte Choir School, under the artistic direction of Elizabeth Lenti, performs a free concert at Northside Presbyterian Church, 923 Mississippi Avenue, Chattanooga, on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m., as part of their summer tour of southeast Tennessee. Their program includes music by Simon Lole, Donald Patriquin, John Rutter, Rollo Dilworth and Ruth Watson Henderson with Andrew Pester, Associate Director of the Choir School, as accompanist.

For over 30 years, Charlotte Choir School's acclaimed choral program has offered outstanding music education and performance opportunities to talented young people from every background and every corner of the Charlotte region, enriching over 900 young lives and showing them where a love of music can take them, as well as filling the city of Charlotte with song. Originally founded in 1993 as a boys choir in the classic English tradition, the now-independent school, in residence at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, has grown to include five distinct choirs of boys and girls whose members range in age from seven to eighteen. Every year, the choirs of Charlotte Choir School perform for thousands of audience members, offering three concerts at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Uptown Charlotte as well as performances in secular and sacred settings throughout the Charlotte region. Each summer, our touring children’s choirs and MasterSingers travel to destinations throughout the United States, performing for audiences all along the way. Every four years the MasterSingers travel to England to perform and to experience firsthand the roots of the Anglican choral tradition.