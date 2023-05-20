Chase Baker featuring One for the Road and The Wandering Willows

× Expand Chase Baker/The GEM Theatre Chase Baker, One for the Road, & The Wandering Willows

Ready for a night of pure, down-home southern rock with a slice of hard country? Come check out Chase Baker, One for The Road, and The Wandering Willows as they all perform at The GEM Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $26; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Rome, Georgia native Chase Baker brings his hard country energy to the stage, performing his recent singles including “Trippin’ You” and “Last of a Dying Breed.” Also in the line-up is southern soul and rock band One for the Road, known for playing a variety of southern rock classics along with some foot-stomping originals. And southern rock band The Wandering Willows return to entertain with original songs, crowd favorites, and songs you forgot you loved.