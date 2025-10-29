× Expand Kat Friedmann Chatham Rabbits at Songbirds on 10/29

Sarah McCombie of the North Carolina duo, Chatham Rabbits, is ready for change. “I’m ready for our fans to get to know the people we are now. We’ve grown up together and getting to reveal this album feels like our collective coming of age.”

This declaration is coming from a woman who has spent the past six years building a robust catalog and passionate fanbase within the Americana community with her husband and bandmate, Austin McCombie. A woman who knows there is more to the band’s story than vows, banjos, and vintage dresses. The duo has released three albums: All I Want from You (2019), The Yoke is Easy, The Burden is Full (2020), If You See Me Riding By (2022) that all nod to the old-time roots of their college string band pastime, but with their new release Be Real with Me (February 14, 2025), they have grown up.

“These past two years have totally changed us,” describes Austin. “We’re not as bright-eyed and naive as we were when we committed to Chatham Rabbits full-time.” This honesty is the backbone of their fourth studio album. The title is the ask—or rather the plea—Be Real with Me.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25 / VIP Front 2 Rows: $30