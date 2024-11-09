× Expand Chattanooga Bach Choir 40th Anniversary Concert

The Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra, David Long artistic director and conductor, celebrates their 40th Anniversary Season with a special concert honoring the legacy of the organization’s founding director, J. James Greasby and the 20th anniversary of their current director, David Long. The concert takes place on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m., at the Grace Episcopal Church (20 Belvoir Avenue at Brainerd Road) in Chattanooga. Tickets are $35 reserved seating; $25 general seating and can be purchased at the door or in advance at: https://www.chattanoogabachchoir.org/cbc/40th-anniversary-season-concert/

This celebratory concert brings together musicians who have performed as part of the Bach Choir’s Masterworks and Cantata series as members of the chorus and orchestra. The program features works from the Bach Choir’s extensive repertoire showcasing the ensemble’s history of bringing outstanding music to Chattanooga audiences for the past four decades. The first part celebrates the Bach’s choir recent history under David Long, including Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, BWV 1048 and Motet Singet dem Herrn, BWV 225; George Frideric Handel’s Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No. 1 and Coronation Anthem No. 2, Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened); Felix Mendelssohn’s Richte mich, Gott (Psalm 43); Herbert Parry’s I Was Glad; and Paul Mealor’s Ubi Caritas. The second half celebrates the legacy of J. James Greasby, the Chattanooga Bach Choir’s founding director with a special tribute featuring a selection of works by British composers from the 16th to the 20th centuries performed as part of his final concert in 2005, including: the Benedictus from John Taverner’s Western Wynde Mass; John Tavener’s The Lamb, along with choral music by Thomas Tallis, William Byrd, , Orlando Gibbons, Henry Purcell, Charles Villiers Stanford, and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Artistic Director David Long comments, “We are deeply honored to celebrate both our 40th anniversary season of performing memorable concerts in Chattanooga and the enduring musical legacy of our founder, J. James Greasby. This concert brings together highlights of the Choir’s past performances while looking forward to many more years of sharing great music of the masters with our audiences.”