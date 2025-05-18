× Expand Chattanooga Bach Choir Cantata Concert

The Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra, David Long artistic director and conductor, concludes its 40th Season with a Bach Cantata concert on Sunday, May 18 at 5 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 663 Douglas Street in Chattanooga. Tickets are $20 (Students with ID are free) and can be purchased at the door or in advance at: www.chattanoogabachchoir.org/.

For this concert, the Bach Choir presents Bach’s Cantata BWV 108 “Es ist euch gute, das ich hingehe” (“It is good for you that I leave”) written for the fourth Sunday after Easter. The program opens with Buxtehude’s chorale prelude for organ, “Kommt her zu mir, spricht Gottes Sohn” (“Come to me, says the Son of God”), and continues with two a cappella settings of Psalm 98 “Cantate Domino” (“Sing unto the Lord)” by Renaissance composers Heinrich Isaac and Claudio Monteverdi. Featured soloists for this performance are: Kerry Ginger, alto; Christopher Reames, tenor; Matthew Hoch, bass; Karla Fowkes, organ; with Sheri Peck, violin and concertmaster.

David Long, comments, “In 2025 the Bach Choir is celebrating the 300th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach’s second year in his position as Thomaskantor, director of church music, in the city of Leipzig. Our performance of Bach’s Cantata BWV 108, which was composed for the fourth Sunday after Easter, takes place on the fourth Sunday after Easter. This Sunday in the liturgical calendar is also known as Cantate Sunday based on the featured anthem for the service, which is Psalm 98, “Cantate Dominum.” The theme of Bach’s Cantata is the loss of Jesus and the coming of his spirit as a comforter. Bach scored the cantata for three vocal soloists and an instrumental ensemble of two oboes d'amore, strings and continuo. Throughout the work, he uses elements of word painting to dramatize the text.”

“We are pleased to present these concerts featuring one of Bach’s over 200 cantatas for chorus, soloists and instruments and performed on or close to the specific liturgical day for which it was written. We hope these performances of Bach’s inspiring music will provide Chattanooga music lovers with an hour of beauty and respite on a Sunday afternoon.”