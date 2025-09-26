× Expand Events Hatched 2025 Calendar Listings 1920x1080 - CBB Calendar Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel

Go hog-wild at Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel - a Food & Whiskey Festival, as we bring together savory + sweet bacon dishes from your favorite local restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence.

Enjoy tasty bacon dishes from 15 participating restaurants, vote on your favorite, and help award the Golden Hog to the restaurant with the best dish. Ticket includes unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes and 12 whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo ops, and more. Beer, wine, and full-sized cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.

NEW THIS YEAR - Elevate your Bacon & Barrel experience with VIP Tickets. VIP Ticket includes all the benefits of General Admission (12 whiskey tastings and access to entertainment, food trucks, fun photo ops, and more) plus a VIP lounge with premium, rare, and experimental whiskey offerings, 3 extra whiskey samples, and more. Head to chattanooga.baconandbarrel.com to purchase tickets and see all the tasty details. This event is strictly 21+.