Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival 2023

Let’s get hog-wild as we bring together bacon-loving local restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence. Enjoy tasty bacon dishes from 20 participating restaurants, vote on your favorite, and help award the Golden Hog to the restaurant with the best dish.

Bacon & Barrel ticket includes unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes and 15 whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo opps, and more. Beer, wine, and full-sized cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.