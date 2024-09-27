Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival

× Expand Molly Hilton 2024 Calendar Listings 1920x1080 - 26 Bacon & Barrel 2024

Let’s get hog-wild as we bring together bacon loving restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence.

Your Bacon & Barrel ticket includes unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes and 15 whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo opps, and more. Beer, wine, and full sized cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.