Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival
First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Bacon & Barrel 2024
Let’s get hog-wild as we bring together bacon loving restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence.
Your Bacon & Barrel ticket includes unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes and 15 whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo opps, and more. Beer, wine, and full sized cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.