Chattanooga Bird Club Monthly Meeting

Interested in birding? The Chattanooga bird club's next meeting will be Thursday, April 13, at 7:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church 729 S. Germantown Road, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412 . Baylor senior Luke Thompson will do the program on Birding at the Baylor Campus. Luke will speak about the shorebird habitat restoration project he is completing in conjunction with Baylor Research and include applications to Hamilton County birding and birding at Baylor.