Chattanooga Birders' Events

The Chattanooga Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society invites bird enthusiasts to a weekend of birding events, October 13-15. Meet other birdwatchers at a Friday evening reception, and join expert bird guides for Saturday and Sunday morning walks through a variety of local habitats. All levels of interest are welcome. Free of charge, registration required. https://chattanoogatos.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Chat-August-2023.pdf

