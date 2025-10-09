Chattanooga Birding Club Meeting

× Expand CTOS Logo, CTOS

BIRDING IN BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK with Marie Landis

Hear the good, the bad, and the ugly of birding in one of the lower 48’s most rugged and remote national parks. Highlights will include daily and once-in-a-lifetime adventures from birding in Big Bend, travel and survival tips, and just enough geology and geography to explain what makes this patch of Chihuahuan Desert such a special place.

Marie is a professional cartographer and recreational birder who recently returned to her hometown of Chattanooga after two decades of chasing seasonal resource management and environmental education gigs out west. She spent 8 years living, working, and birding the expanses of far west Texas within Big Bend National Park. She has a Master of Natural Resources from Oregon State University and a healthy fear of sunstroke.