Chattanooga Birding Club Meeting

Chattanooga: America's 1st National Park City?

Did you know that Chattanooga is primed to be the first National Park City in the USA, joining Adelaide and London? Brian Smith and Anna Mathis of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors will give the latest news on this longterm grassroots campaign to benefit all Chattanoogans, and make our city greener, healthier and wilder.

The public is welcome.