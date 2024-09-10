Chattanooga Boys Choir Community Sing

The Chattanooga Boys Choir is hosting an open community sing on Tuesday, September 10 to bring together those interested who would like to learn, rehearse, and record a piece that will be released later in the month in celebration of International Day of Peace.

NO EXPERIENCE OR PREPARATION IS REQUIRED!

Interested participants are invited to arrive at Second Presbyterian Church (700 Pine Street) by 5:30pm. Those in attendance will be welcomed by a brief performance by members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir.

All gathered will then learn and rehearse the song “When We Are Singing” by Kevin Padworski, directed by CBC Artistic Director Vincent Oakes and led by members of the CBC. After approximately thirty minutes of rehearsal, everyone present will make a video recording of the song. This recording will be released through social media outlets on September 21 to coincide with the commemoration of the International Day of Peace. First celebrated in 1982, the International Day of Peace (also World Peace Day) is an initiative sponsored by the United Nations promoting peace across the world (http://www.un.org/en/events/peaceday/).

