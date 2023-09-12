Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Community Sing Along, Recording Project

× Expand www.andrearamsey.com Dr. Andrea Ramsey, internationally renowned composer, conductor, scholar, and music educator.

The Chattanooga Boys Choir (CBC) is hosting a community sing along on Tuesday, September 12 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Second Presbyterian Church located at 700 Pine Street. Children and adults of all ages are invited to attend and NO experience is required. During this hourlong community sing along, attendees will convene to learn, rehearse, and record the song, “I Lift My Voice” written by internationally renowned composer, conductor, scholar, and music educator, Dr. Andrea Ramsey.

This recording will be released through social media outlets on September 21 to coincide with the commemoration of the International Day of Peace. First celebrated in 1982, the International Day of Peace (also World Peace Day) is an initiative sponsored by the United Nations promoting peace across the world.

“I’m honored to have ‘I Lift My Voice’ included in an event like this!” said Andrea Ramsey, composer of “I Lift My Voice. “I feel like if we could all live and move from a place of love, peace could be inevitable. We hold our collective humanity when we sing together.”

The Chattanooga Boys Choir led a similar effort with its first community sing of the South African hymn “Ukuthula” for the Voice4Peace movement beginning in 2016, resulting in a video that has been viewed tens of thousands of times online. The CBC has continued this effort with community sing recordings of “Be the Change,” “Love Is Love,” and more.

“Singing has provided the soundtrack to the history and struggle for peace throughout the world for centuries, from spirituals to civil rights anthems to songs of Apartheid, “ said Vincent Oakes, Chattanooga Boys Choir’s Artistic Director. “We hope to add our voice to this in a substantive and direct way through singing together and building community.”

For more information about the Community Sing Along or Chattanooga Boys Choir, contact 423.634.2299, email voakes@cbchoir.org or visit www.chattanoogaboyschoir.og

