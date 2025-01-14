Chattanooga Boys Choir - OPEN HOUSE & AUDITIONS

× Expand Chattanooga Boys Choir Participation in choirs such as the Chattanooga Boys Choir has many musical and extra-musical benefits for singers and audiences alike.

The Chattanooga Boys Choir, celebrating its 71st season in the Scenic City, is hosting an open house on Tuesday, January 14 for interested singers looking to join in the spring 2025 semester. This event takes place at the choir's rehearsal venue in Second Presbyterian Church (700 Pine Street) beginning at 5:45pm. Following a tour of the choir's offices, computer music theory lab, and a rehearsal, interested singers can audition for the choir - nothing needs to be prepared in advance for the audition.