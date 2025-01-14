Chattanooga Boys Choir - OPEN HOUSE & AUDITIONS

to

Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Chattanooga Boys Choir, celebrating its 71st season in the Scenic City, is hosting an open house on Tuesday, January 14 for interested singers looking to join in the spring 2025 semester. This event takes place at the choir's rehearsal venue in Second Presbyterian Church (700 Pine Street) beginning at 5:45pm. Following a tour of the choir's offices, computer music theory lab, and a rehearsal, interested singers can audition for the choir - nothing needs to be prepared in advance for the audition.

Info

Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
4236342299
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Boys Choir - OPEN HOUSE & AUDITIONS - 2025-01-14 17:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Boys Choir - OPEN HOUSE & AUDITIONS - 2025-01-14 17:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Boys Choir - OPEN HOUSE & AUDITIONS - 2025-01-14 17:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Boys Choir - OPEN HOUSE & AUDITIONS - 2025-01-14 17:45:00 ical