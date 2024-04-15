Chattanooga Burger Week

ENJOY CHATTANOOGA’S FAVORITE BURGERS FOR $7 DURING CHATTANOOGA BURGER WEEK!

Explore Chattanooga in a whole new way, eating your way through Scenic City with $7 burger deals at hot local restaurants. In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes!

