Chattanooga Burger Week

Chattanooga Burger Week kicks off on April 21st!

Explore Chattanooga’s dining scene with $8 burger deals at hot local restaurants. In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social, all while being entered to win prizes!

Restaurants will be designated if they are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery and range from gourmet creations, off-the-menu specials, and your favorite “regulars”. The full restaurant lineup and burger offerings are available on the Chattanooga Burger Week app.

Head to www.chattanoogaburgerweek.com to download the app and see more info on the tastiest week of the year!