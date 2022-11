× Expand unknown The Roueche' Chorale & Orchestra

The Roueche' Chorale and Orchestra will present the 21st Annual Chattanooga Candlelight Service of Lessons & Carols on December 8 and 9, at 7:00 PM, at Christ United Methodist Church, 8645 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Admission is free, and all are welcome